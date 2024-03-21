Davis siblings bright spots for Montclair Kimberley Academy swimming teams

BLOOMFIELD/MONTCLAIR — The brother-sister tandem of seniors Tyler and Tyna Davis were among the bright spots for the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys and girls swimming teams during the recently completed 2023-2024 winter season.

Tyler competed in the distance freestyle and 200 individual medley, while Tyna was a big boost in the breaststroke and butterfly.

The MKA boys finished 3-6 overall and 3-2 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, while the Cougar girls were 5-6 overall and a superb 5-1 in the SEC-Liberty.

The MKA girls also earned a berth in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state team tournament, falling to Kent Place, 110-64, in the opening round.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober