Esports program at Bloomfield HS is thriving

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School esports program is thriving.

The program is under the direction of Zeth Bell, a mathematics and coding teacher at the high school. Last year, Bell inherited the position of Computer/Gaming Club adviser.

At the time, the club had a small population of students. The club utilized a virtual esports platform called PlayVS, but only a few students actually competed.

In September 2021, Bell and several club members organized a promotional campaign to recruit students. “The goal was to grow the club and catch the interest of students looking to potentially play competitively,” Bell said.

By the second week of September, more than 90 students had signed up for the club. By the start of the season in October, the club had more than 60 students trying out for various competitive esports teams.

“The esports platform that we utilized allowed us to build teams for League of Legends, Splatoon 2, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rocket League,” Bell said. “We managed to kick-start the club with this first step. Over the course of the year, the goal shifted to keep growing the program and eventually build an esports room for the students to use for competitions.”

This year, Anthony LaTorre, a history teacher, joined the esports team.

“We have expanded our game catalog to include Valorant and Splatoon 3, with potential capability for other game titles,” Bell stated. “We have expanded our esports platform to include EGF (Electronic Gaming Federation) with the goal to have esport trips, to compete live in professional competitions. Currently, myself, Mr. LaTorre, and administration are working together to design an esports room where the teams can compete and grow as a culture. I plan to expand the program as far as I can, with the goal of eventually winning a championship. I owe the current success of this platform to the teamwork of the club participants, the students, in combination with the support of my supervisor, principal, and high school staff.”

Miru Kim, Jake Sendao, Emily Raffo and Tyler Sanchez are among the members of the esports team.

Kim, a senior, said, “This is the second year I have been in this club. Last year, I was a Smash player and one of the executives of the club, but it was not that serious last year. However, this year, I have taken a more proactive role in the club as an executive and as a team captain, and as the one who helps manage the Valorant teams. I try to go to every meet, and the club has always been a highlight of my day. This club has gone so far in just a year, and it is sad that I will not be able to continue to see its growth next year. However, I genuinely enjoy being here, and playing games competitively to this degree has been a dream of mine. It is both casual and competitive, and there is a place for everyone as long as you enjoy playing video games.”

Sendao, a senior, said, “The computer gaming club is a lot of fun, honestly. I find it to be a great getaway from the stresses of high school. The meetings we have feel like a safe haven, and having the ability to meet and talk to numerous people across every grade that share your interests is freeing. The esports matches are quite enjoyable too, especially good for gaining experience on whatever game you pick. I truly hope the club gets to take off more, as it is definitely still getting started up, because I can see a bright future ahead of the esports program.”

Raffo, a junior, said, “Even though I’m pretty naive when it comes to technology, I love video games. I’ve always wanted to play games with friends but I didn’t have any. But now, thanks to the club, I finally have people to play games with, whether it’s casually or competitively. This club to me is so much more than a club. It’s my home, and its members are my family.”

Sanchez, a junior, said, “Though I just recently joined the gaming club, I can already tell that I am going to like it. The people in the club are nice and welcoming, and you don’t need to be some crazy hardcore gamer to have fun and interact with others. Gaming has been my main hobby for a very long time, but I’ve rarely met people in real life that also played video games a lot. The gaming club is a place where I can meet people that share similar interests with me. And for someone that does not have many friends, that means a lot.”