Evan Pratt sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy football team to 8-1 season

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield resident Evan Pratt enjoyed a superb sophomore season as a top linebacker for the highly-successful Montclair Kimberley Academy football team, which had an outstanding 8-1 season.

Pratt, a strong 5-foot-10, 190-pound youngster, recorded 69 tackles, including three for a loss, and had an interception for the Cougars, who won their first eight games of the season before falling to powerful Poly Prep, 30-7, Saturday, Nov. 2, in Montclair, in the semifinals of the Metropolitan Independent Football League playoffs.

“Evan is an exciting and talented, young player who had a terrific season for us and continues to get better each and every week,” said veteran MKA head coach Anthony Rea of Belleville. “We’re thrilled with the fact that we will have him with us for two more years, an integral part of our team moving forward.”

Photos Courtesy of Gene Nann