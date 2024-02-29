Evit Dwyer is BHS Student-Athlete of the Month

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Evit Dwyer has been named the Bloomfield High School Student-Athlete of the Month.

Dwyer, a senior, was a two-year starter for the Bengals boys basketball team. He amassed more than 100 points and 100 rebounds this season, while shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

On the baseball diamond last spring, Dwyer was 9-1 as a pitcher, garnering all–Super Essex Conference and all–Essex County accolades. He has accepted a baseball scholarship to Arcadia University.

A scholar-athlete, Dwyer is ranked 36th in a class of 473 with a 4.25 grade-point average. He and his teammates assisted the Bloomfield Recreation youth basketball program.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Bloomfield High School Athletics