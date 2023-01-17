Former Bloomfield HS football coach Chet Parlavecchio inducted into the NJSCA Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Former Bloomfield High School head football coach Chet Parlavecchio holds his plaque after being inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Pines Minor in Edison on Sunday, Jan. 15. Parlavecchio, who revitalized the BHS football program in the early 1980s, was among several coaches who were inducted. He also was a head coach at Irvington High School, Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Cohen