Former Irvington HS coaches Chet Parlavecchio and John ‘Doc’ Gantz inducted into NJSCA Hall of Fame

Former Bloomfield High School head football coach Chet Parlavecchio holds his plaque after being inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Pines Minor in Edison on Sunday, Jan. 15.
Irvington Varsity Club President Eddie Kirchgessner, right, accepting the award on behalf of Gantz, and NJSCA President Derryk Sellers.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington High School head coaches John ‘Doc’ Gantz and Chet Parlavecchio were inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor in Edison. Gantz was the head coach of the baseball team for 25 years until his death in 1954; he amassed a 436-97 record. Under Gantz, Irvington won five Greater Newark Tournaments and six state sectional championships. Parlavecchio, who grew up in Irvington, was the head football coach for two seasons, in 1991 and 1992. Before coaching at Irvington, he was the Bloomfield High School head football coach. He was inducted as the Bloomfield coach. He also was a head coach at Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. 

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School Athletics and Michael Cohen

