Hamberlin, Frantantoni lead Bloomfield HS wrestling team at ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys wrestling team gave a good effort at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Seniors Michael Hamberlin (144-pound weight class) and Trevor Frantantoni (175) each took sixth place in their weight classes to lead the Bengals.

Hamberlin reached the quarterfinals before losing to Aedan Lopez of West Orange by a 10-5 decision. Hamberlin went 3-2 in the tournament with two pins and a decision victory.

Frantantoni went 2-2 in the tournament with a pin and a decision. He also reached the quarterfinals, but lost to Temuulen Mendbileg of St. Benedict’s Prep by an 18-6 major decision.

Sophomores Nick Kopacz (106) and Ayden Fox (215) each finished in seventh place for BHS.