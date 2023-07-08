In its 12th year, Bloomfield HS Alumni Football Camp for youngsters is huge success

Above are participants and coaching staff at the Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp held at Foley Field on Saturday, June 24. This marked the 12th year of the camp, which features BHS football alumni teaching boys and girls the fundamentals through drills and exercises. The camp had a great turnout with 71 participants.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp was a huge success.

This was the 12th year of the free one-day camp, which was held on Saturday, June 24, at Foley Field.

This year’s camp featured 71 boys and girls. 

The volunteer alumni staff has more than 300 years of playing and coaching experience from every level of collegiate ball to the NFL.

“This year’s camp was a huge success, mainly because of our sponsorships,” said Anthony Lambo, the camp’s founder and a 1996 BHS graduate, who was an All-State offensive lineman for the BHS Bengals. 

Since the conception of the camp in 2011, William Foley Football League President James McDaniel has played an important role and assisted in the logistics of our camp, which locked in the camp date every year and board approval for use of Foley Field, said Lambo. 

A Bloomfield sponsor supplied free breakfast and lunch for all the campers. Moreover, another Bloomfield sponsor every year has hosted the volunteer staff for a coaches social following the camp. There were several other Bloomfield sponsors of the camp as well.

“Our camp coordinator, William Whitt, did an outstanding job organizing this year’s coaching staff, getting sponsorships and fundraising,” Lambo said. “Coach Whitt and his staff also won the Super Bowl last season with his William Foley football team.”  

For additional information about next year’s camp or to become a sponsor,

contact Lambo at bhsfootballcamp @gmail.com.

