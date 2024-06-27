In its 13th year, Bloomfield HS Alumni Football Camp mentors youngsters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The 13th Bloomfield High School Alumni Football Camp was a big success on Saturday, June 22, at Foley Field.

The one-day, morning camp featured more than 50 boys and girls entering grades 1-9. The campers wore camp T-shirts and shorts..

The camp was directed by founder Anthony Lambo, a former BHS standout football player. The camp staff included former BHS football players with more than 350 years of football experience that includes college and NFL.

The staff taught the campers the fundamentals of the sport, such as catching, running and throwing the football. They also took part in agility and footwork drills.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino