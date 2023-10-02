Joe Dubuque named Princeton University head wrestling coach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Joe Dubuque, who is widely considered the greatest wrestler in Glen Ridge High School history and one of the best in New Jersey, was recently named the new head coach of the Princeton University wrestling team.

Dubuque, a Bloomfield native, was promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant coach with the program for the past 10 years under Chris Ayers, who stepped down to become the head coach at Stanford University.

“It feels great to be named the next leader of this amazing program,” said Dubuque in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper. “A lot of hard work, sacrifice and belief went into this.”

In his junior and senior seasons at GRHS in 2000 and 2001, Dubuque won back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Associations state championships in the 112-pound and 119-pound weight classes, respectively. In addition, Dubuque was a four-time Essex County, four-time state district champion and three-time state region champion. He finished his GRHS career with a 134-7 record. He was also a national scholastic champion.

Dubuque continued his career at Indiana University, winning consecutive NCAA national championships in 2005 and 2006, both in the 125-pound weight class. He became the first Indiana wrestler to win a national title since 1990. Dubuque accumulated a 114-18 record, including a 69-6 dual mark and a 19-6 Big Ten Conference record in four years.

Dubuque has been instrumental in reviving the Princeton Tigers wrestling program. In 2020, Princeton won its first Ivy League title in 34 years. Dubuque also helped coach 14 All-Americans, including Patrick Glory, who won an NCAA national title this past March in Tulsa, Ok., where the team finished 13th overall to establish a new modern-day program record. In his time at Princeton, the Tigers have produced four of the top nine team finishes in program history in the NCAA Championships.

Dubuque is looking forward to leading the Tigers.

“I talked to the team and told them the only expectations that matter are the expectations we have for ourselves,” Dubuque said.

“Not many people outside of that room on E level of Jadwin gym are expecting much from this young and inexperienced team, which is a great piece of motivation. The expectations I have for this team are to focus on our brand of wrestling and keep that on the forefront of our mind every time we compete.

“I like that we are young – it gives us a chance as coaches to get back to the basics and the foundations of what has helped this program succeed since I got here. I think there is an excitement amongst guys who have not been in the lineup as there is a lot of opportunity to see new faces donning the Orange & Black this season.”

Dubuque wants to see his wrestlers succeed, but more importantly, he wants to build relationships.

“My coaching philosophy is built on relationships founded on trust and hard truths,” he said. “My guys will believe in me when I show them the investment I have in them reaching their goals. Our competitive philosophy will be tough, aggressive and exciting wrestling.”

Dirk Phillips, Glen Ridge superintendent of schools, was the GRHS head wrestling coach when he coached Dubuque. Phillips was ecstatic for Dubuque.

“As a wrestler, Joe was intense, passionate and dedicated,” Phillips said. “He was the ideal teammate by setting an example, encouraging others and putting the team first. Watching him now as a coach, I see those same traits. He loves being a part of Princeton University athletics and I know he will continue to evolve their wrestling program. I could not be happier for Joe and his family.”

Dubuque said Phillips and former GRHS football coach and current Glen Ridge Recreation Director Jim Cowan were influences in his life.

“Both of these men are present everyday that I am working with my guys and I am forever grateful for their mentorship,” Dubuque said.

Photos Courtesy of Princeton University Athletics