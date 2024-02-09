Junior Bengals members are honored by NJSYFL

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Middle School eighth-graders Ava Hill and Derek Kittner and Bloomfield Junior Bengals football coach James McDaniel were honored at the New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Hill and Kittner were awarded scholarships from the league. They had to write essays on what the NJSYFL meant to them.

McDaniel was named as the Coach of the Year. Carlos Garced, a Junior Bengals assistant coach and William Foley executive board member, was named as the NJSYFL Volunteer of the Year.

Photo Courtesy of James McDaniel