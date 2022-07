This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School head baseball coach Mike Policastro is conducting his 16th annual Bengals summer baseball camp at Bloomfield Middle School’s field for players ages 7-15, or grades 2-8.

The camp will be held for three weeks: July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. A fee is charged.

Contact Policastro at 973-809-2086 or polibomb25@yahoo.com.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino.