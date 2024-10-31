Montclair Kimberley Academy’s Nina Abalos captures second straight girls tennis state singles title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Kimberley Academy veteran tennis coach Bill Wing watched as Pingry’s Anika Paul had broken serve twice to go up 3-2 in the first set versus Cougars’ star Nina Abalos in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state singles final; however, he never fretted about the situation, not even for a moment.

He simply maintained his confidence gleaned from the experience of having watched his standout junior singles player from Bloomfield for the past three years, knowing that she would find a way to retake control of the match, which is exactly what she did.

The top-seeded Abalos went on to defeat the second-seeded Paul 6-3, 6-3, in a very competitive match at Mercer County Park in West Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 19, to capture her second straight state singles title.

“Nina is such a smart and confident player, and in that instance, in the first set, when she went from being up 2-0 to then being down 3-2, she simply just dug in and played superb tennis from that point on,” said Wing, who guided the Cougar netters to a second straight

state prep B-Division Tournament title on Monday, Oct. 21. “It was such high-level tennis between Nina and Anika, who are very good friends on and off the court.

“It was also Nina’s 17th birthday, so it became an even extra-great celebration for her and her family to enjoy!”

“To be honest, it was not ideal to have state finals on my birthday again,” said Abalos. “Hopefully, next year, it will be a different date, but I can’t complain.

“I just had to have a positive outlook on the day, and convince myself that there were two exciting events happening.”

The MKA star singles performer, who has gone undefeated for the past two seasons, became the ninth girl in New Jersey high school girls tennis state history to capture at least two state singles championships, and she will have the opportunity in 2025 to try and become just the fourth player to win a third state singles championship.

“It would be fantastic if she could win three state singles titles,” said Wing. “What I definitely know is that she will continue to keep working hard to achieve all she does, on and off the court. She has tremendous composure and her serve has improved this year as well, as she continues to be such a complete player with a very bright future in a sport she loves.”

“It would be incredible if I am able to win a third state singles title,” added Abalos. “It is going to be tough competing with the skilled up-and-comers, but I hope I can pull through again.”

Abalos, who fought off leg cramps and persevered to edge second-seeded Alina Vysochenko of Shore Regional 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, to win the 2023 state singles championship – which also came on her birthday – enjoyed the chance to compete with her good friend Paul in the recent state singles final.

“There was a lot of pressure going into the match, and I am very happy that I was able to hold my seed,” said the MKA standout. “I’m very happy I was able to play Anika in the finals and play such a high-caliber match.

“We warmed up together before our match; it was very fun and we treated it no different than a regular tournament. We respect each other a lot and it showed in our match.”

In the second set, Abalos maintained her momentum, taking a 3-0 lead, before Paul pulled to within 4-2, but the MKA standout closed strong as usual to win the set 6-3 and the match as well.

“Anika is a superb player and did really well always battling back, but Nina made some really timely shots at the right time,” said Wing. “It was nice that two good friends and excellent tennis players could perform so well in a state singles final.”

Abalos hasn’t lost since her freshman season when Paul edged her in a 10-point tie-breaker in the 2022 NJSIAA Non-Public, North final.

As she had time to reflect on another state championship and also a unique birthday victory, there was also an opportunity to extend thanks for those who are always behind her, in addition to her devoted family.

“I am grateful to (MKA assistant) coach Val (Azzoli) and coach Bill, who have been supportive of my progress; and even though it was hard, they made accommodations for me to be able to focus on myself,” said Abalos. “I am very grateful to all the coaches of Garden State Tennis Center who have supported me since I’ve been with them at the age of 6.

“The environment in the club is amazing, from the coaches to the kids, and it feels like my second home. They’ve been with me through my accomplishments and failures, but their belief in me never wavered and, for that, I am very grateful, especially to my private coach, Gil, who is harsh and realistic, but he has really made me a better player.”

MKA had to reload at several positions this season following the graduation last June of five senior starters from the outstanding 2023 squad that finished 19-1. This fall’s Cougar netters continued to battle hard in the Super Essex Conference–American Division, while finishing 10-7 overall and 1-3 in the rigorous SEC-American.

MKA reached the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament before falling to Newark Academy 4-1; and the Cougars’ state tournament run ended with a 4-1 setback to Holy Angels in the NJSIAA Non-Public, North state sectional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

However, the Cougars certainly ended their 2024 fall season on a high note. In addition to the singles state championship for Abalos, the team captured its second straight prep B championship on Monday, Oct. 21, at Wardlaw-Hartridge.

Abalos, who serves as a tri-captain for MKA, concluded her outstanding junior season by winning the prep B first singles title with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lyra Patel of Rutgers Prep.

Other winners for the Cougars in the finals of the prep B tourney were two other junior tri-captains, Ellery Nowak in third singles and Lauren Chung in first doubles, who combined with senior Jihoo Shim for that championship; and also junior Merritt Goldman and freshman Hannah Lee in second doubles.

“Watching Nina win the state singles championship, and then winning the prep tourney again were terrific ways to complete our season,” said Wing. “The entire team came through for us, and it was also a great way for our seniors to end their high school careers.”