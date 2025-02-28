Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield h.s. ice hockey team posts good run in state tournament as No. 14 seed

NUTLEY/MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield ice hockey team had a good run this season.

Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Public Co-Op state tournament.

Bloomfield senior Alex Benkert had four goals and three assists and junior Christian Sherman had two goals and five assists to lead 14th-seeded N/C/B to a 7-6 upset win over No. 3 seed Fair Lawn/Dumont/Bergenfield in the first round on Monday, Feb. 24, at Floyd Hall at Montclair State University. Senior Liam Madsen had one goal and one assist, junior Angelo Albanese had two assists; and junior goalie Aiden Rosamilia stopped 52 of 58 shots.

N/C/B then lost to 11th-seeded West Milford/Pequannock/Pompton Lakes, 12-5, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Ice Vault in Wayne to end the season at 11-11-3.

N/C/B trailed 3-1 before scoring three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead. But West Milford scored the final three goals of the period to retake the lead, 6-4, and added six more goals for a 12-4 lead.

Sherman had three goals and one assist, Benkert had one goal and four assists, and Albanese had one goal and one assist. Madsen and junior Daniel Kopcha each had an assist. Rosamillia made 31 saves.

Unofficially, Benkert finished with 42 goals and 34 assists, Sherman had 38 goals and 34 assists, Albanese had 25 goals and 41 assists, and Madson had eight goals and 30 assists on the season.

Benkert also finished with 137 goals and 112 assists for 249 points for his career. Sherman also has 147 points (67 goals and 80 assists) and Albanese has 158 points (65 goals and 93 assists) entering their senior seasons.