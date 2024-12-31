Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school hockey players achieve milestones

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield high school ice hockey team has witnessed three of its players achieve personal milestones in the early going of the season.

Junior forward Angelo Albanese achieved his 100th career point in the fourth game of the season on Monday, Dec. 9, when he had an assist in the 5-2 loss against Veron/Glen Ridge at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Senior forward Alex Benkert and junior forward Christian Sherman achieved milestones in the wild 10-9 victory over Lakeland/Hawthorne/Waldwick on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Codey Arena.

Benkert, a Bloomfield resident, scored six goals. His fifth goal of the game was the 100th of his career. He also finished with three assists.

Sherman had four goals and five assists to give him 101 career points.

Albanese collected eight assists to increase his career-point total to 115.

With the win, Nutley/Columbia/Bloomfield improved to 4-6 on the season.