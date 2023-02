This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team hosted Bloomfield High School on Senior Night on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Raiders lost 58-51 to move to a 7-17 record. Bloomfield, which improved to 6-16, was led by Shayne Hinton’s 21 points, Uche Anyanwu’s 18 points and Amare Battice’s 9 points. Also for Bloomfield, Evit Dwyer had 5 points, Malachi Lee had 3 points, and Davieon McClain had 2 points.

Photos Courtesy of Steve Ellmore