Nutley HS football team defeats Bloomfield HS in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 20-7, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday night, Sept. 1, at Tangorra Field/Park Oval in a Super Football Conference nondivisional game.

It marked the first football game that was played under the permanent lights at the field. The lighting system was installed this past spring.

Both the Nutley Raiders and Bloomfield Bengals will return to action on Friday, Sept. 9. Nutley will host Montclair at 6:30 p.m. in a SFC nondivisional game and Bloomfield will host West Orange in a SFC Freedom Red Division game at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.