Nutley HS softball team defeats Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Nutley High School softball team defeated Bloomfield High School, 4-3, April 22, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South in Bloomfield.

Nutley improved to 9-3 on the season. Bloomfield moved to 5-6.

Freshman Makenna Dejianne had a double and two RBI, junior Gabriella Mariana had a double and an RBI and freshman Kaitlyn Nellegar had a single and an RBI to lead the NHS Raiders.

For BHS, senior Alysssa Montalvo went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI and senior Rylie Fabrazzo had an RBI.

Nutley has won both meetings with Bloomfield this season. In the first meeting, Nutley won, 12-2, at Yanticaw Park in Nutley on April 5. During that morning game, the earthquake occurred, though the game was not stopped since no one felt it.

In earlier action, the Bengals defeated Glen Ridge, 6-5, April 15, at Carla Ward Memorial Field. Senior Olivia Gonnella went 3-for-4 with three singles, senior Olivia Laub went 1-for-3 with a single and two RBI, freshman Teagan Weber went 1-for-3 with a double and an RB,; freshman Alyssa Haag went 1-for-3 with a single and Fabrazzo went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Senior Meagan Lardner was the winning pitcher, striking out two.

BHS defeated Payne Tech, 14-4, April 17, in Newark. Weber went 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored; Lardner went 1-for-3 with a single, two RBI and two runs scored; Fabrazzo went 3-for-4 with a single, two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored; Gonnella went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored; Haag went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, two RBI and two runs scored; Freid went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and one run scored; Laub was 1-for-4 with a single and one run scored; and senior Sadie Coulter was 1-for-3 with a single, two stolen bases, one RBI and one run scored. Lardner pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out seven.

The Bengals lost a tough 8-7 decision at Verona in eight innings on April 19. Weber was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored; Fabrazzo was 2-for-3 with two singles, two walks and three RBI; Laub went 2-for-4 with two singles, one RBI and one run scored; and Gonnella had one RBI.

BHS defeated Kearny, 8-4, April 20, in Kearny. Weber went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double and three runs scored; Montalvo went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and three RBI; Laub went 2-for-5 with a single, a double, two RBI and two runs scored; Fabrazzo went 2-for-5 with two singles and two RBI; and junior Emma Freid had a single and an RBI. Lardner tossed a five-hitter, striking out 11 and walking four.

Nutley defeated Newark Academy, 19-7, April 17; in Livingston and Millburn, 9-6, at home on April 19, to extend its winning streak to five games. The winning streak ended with a 13-3 loss to Hanover Park at the Black and Gold Invitational at Cedar Grove on April 20.