Nutley HS wrestling team defeats Bloomfield HS

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team defeated Bloomfield High School, 37-33, Friday, Jan. 5, at the Pit at Bloomfield HS.

Here are the results:

285: Brandon Toranzo (Nutley) pinned Steven Myslinski 0:38.

106: Christopher Cifelli (Nutley) decisioned Nick Kopacz 6-0.

113: Jack Finkelstein (Nutley) major decisioned Spencer Crawley 16-2.

120: Matthew Miller (Bloomfield) decisioned Adam Youssef 4-2.

126: Patrick Chell (Nutley) pinned Anthony Lizama 4:51.

132: Antonio Maiden (Nutley) pinned Zachary Kraft 2:51.

138: Chris Escobar (Bloomfield pinned Michael Koster 1:42.

144: Clark St Amant (Nutley) pinned Michael Hamberlin 1:05.

150: Aidan Rotbaum (Nutley) pinned Viraj Moore 1:54.

157: Frank Santos (Bloomfield pinned Trace Castellanos 0:43.

165: Malik Nelson (Bloomfield decisioned Tyler Vonroth 10-5.

175: Trevor Frantantoni (Bloomfield decisioned Sean Vilchez 5-3.

190: Tyler Frantantoni (Bloomfield) pinned Justin Bido 1:59.

215: Ayden Fox (Bloomfield pinned Jaiden Perez 1:09.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon