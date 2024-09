This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team fell to Montclair, 48-14, at Foley Field in Bloomfield on Sept. 12.

The Bengals hopes to get their first win of the season when they visit Barringer in Newark at Schools Stadium on Friday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Montclair