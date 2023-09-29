Photos: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team competes against Nutley

By on Comments Off on Photos: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team competes against Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pictured are Bloomfield High School girls volleyball players in action against Nutley on Thursday, Sept. 21.  Bloomfield lost 25-18, 23-25, 25-22.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

Photos: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team competes against Nutley added by on
View all posts by Editor →