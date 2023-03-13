Pipkins receives a hero’s welcome at BHS (videos included)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Kira Pipkins received a hero’s welcome as she was honored during an early-afternoon ceremony on Sunday, March 5, in front of the high school.

A large crowd of friends, family members, teammates, school administrators and coaches were in attendance to greet Pipkins after she arrived from Atlantic City where she captured her fourth girls wrestling state championship on Saturday, March 4. A caravan of police cars and fire vehicles escorted Pipkins to the school as she arrived to loud cheers and applause. The BHS band also performed. School and town officials gave speeches. Pipkins gave a speech talking about her career and thanked everyone who helped organize the event, especially those who came to the ceremony and for their support.

Photos and video by Joe Ragozzino