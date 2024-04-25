Samyah Wilson is the Bloomfield HS Student-Athlete of the Month

BLOOMFIELD, NJ –Samyah Wilson is Bloomfield High School’s Student-Athlete of the Month for April, as selected by the school.

Wilson is a senior sprinter and team captain for the BHS girls track and field team.

A four-year letterwinner, Wilson has led the Bengals to divisional championships for the past three seasons.

In 2023, the girls track squad placed third in both the Essex County Relay and Individual meets. She earned medals on both the county and state sectional levels.

In recognition of her performance, Wilson was selected to the first team all–Super Essex Conference, as voted by the SEC coaches in her division.

Wilson will continue her athletic and academic career at St. Peter’s University. She and her teammates also assist the Bloomfield Recreation youth track and field program.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield HS athletic director Steve Jenkins