Super Essex Conference Cheer For the Cure is a big success at Bloomfield’s Foley Field

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Super Essex Conference held its annual Cheer For The Cure cheerleading showcase and competition on Thursday night, Oct. 6,at Bloomfield’s Foley Field. Seventeen of the conference’s cheering squads competed in an evening of enthusiasm and talent.

Pictured in the gallery are Bloomfield High School cheerleaders performing.

As a charity event, thousands of dollars have been raised over the years, with this year’s proceeds designated to go to the V Foundation, Project Cheer Up and the NJ Community Food Bank.

The competition winners were Orange High School for “Most Spirited”, Cedar Grove High School for “Best Dance”, Verona High School for “Best Stunts” and the division winners – Nutley in the American Division, West Essex in the Liberty Division and Malcolm X Shabazz in the Colonial Division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.