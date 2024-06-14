Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen wins 2024 John Cotton Dana Award

PRINCETON, NJ — Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen was honored with the 2024 John Cotton Dana Award by the New Jersey Association of Museums at the NJAM Annual Meeting on June 12 at the Historical Society of Princeton’s Updike Farmstead.

Given every other year, the prestigious Dana Award is awarded to an individual for advancing the service of museums to the region, for demonstrating visionary and innovative leadership, and for epitomizing the highest standards of professional commitment as exemplified by museum pioneer and founder of the Newark Museum, John Cotton Dana (1856 -1929).

“Eve Schaenen’s visionary leadership has transformed the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center during her tenure as Executive Director,” said NJAM Board President Louise Barrett. “Her uniquely creative ability to connect community around the values that made Yogi Berra a national treasure – respect, teamwork, determination and excellence – has allowed the Museum to extend its reach far beyond the baseball world, leveraging every aspect of Yogi Berra’s Hall of Fame life and our national pastime to engage new audiences and create a more inclusive space.”

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.655.2378.

Photo Courtesy of Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center