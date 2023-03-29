Bob Lester to attend East Orange HS Basketball Hall of Fame Gala

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Former East Orange High School legendary boys basketball head coach Bob Lester will be in attendance at the second East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame Gala, Friday, June 2, at the Galloping Hills Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m.

There will be special presentations made to his two No.1 state-ranked teams: the 1972 team led by Mike Dabney, Jimmy Saunders and Booker Council; and the 1976 team led by Clyde Bradshaw, Dennis Ross and James Pitchford.

In his six seasons at the helm, from 1971-72 to 1976-77, Lester’s record was an impressive 160-18.

Here is his yearly record at East Orange:

1972: 25-2.

1973: 25-5.

1974: 25-4.

1975: 29-1.

1976: 29-3.

1977: 27-3.

The Panthers won the Group 3 state championship in Lester’s first two seasons. They also won the 1976 Group 3 state championship, after being Group 3 state runner-up in 1975 when they suffered their only loss of the season in the state final.

In addition, there will be a special presentation made to the school’s only unbeaten team – the 1980 Lady Panthers, who went 27-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the state led by Paulette Bigelow and Janice Walker. This will be followed by the induction of the second class. The induction class will be announced during the event.

The prepaid gala is a black-tie affair. Thelma Ramsey Bryant will serve as Mistress of Ceremony, Laurie Williams will serve as the hostess, April “Apple Wells” will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Pastor Dr. Stephen Webb will deliver the invocation..

For ticket information, contact Williams at 862-224-9200.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams