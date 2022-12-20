East Orange Basketball Hall of Fame accepts nominees for second induction class

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame is accepting nominees for its second induction class.

To nominate, go to eohsbballhalloffame.com.

The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame had a great turnout at its inaugural induction ceremony held at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall in Orange on Friday night, May 20.

At the ceremony, the inductees, listed below, were announced.

1960s category:

Billy Raye.

Ken Moss, deceased.

Bob Pierce.

Harry James, deceased.

Billy Lovett, deceased.

Luther Bowen.

Hassan Greg Ali James.

Morris Turner Jr.

Myron Turner.

Gary Turner, deceased.

Lenny Williams.

Ken Macklin.

1970s category:

Mike Booker.

Mike Dabney.

Dennis Motley.

Clyde Bradshaw.

Cleveland Eugene.

James Gist.

Craig Euston.

Charles Blue.

George Ramsey, deceased.

Ken Young, deceased.

Kim Fisher.

Daryl Roberts.

James Pitchford.

Dennis Ross.

Daryl Gregory.

Warren Melvin III.

Reggie Baker.

Cathy Baker.

Rodney Williams.

1980s category:

Mark Gray.

Erroll Flanigan.

Russell Scott.

Greg McLaughlin.

Shawn Jackson.

Jamal Williamson.

Tony George.

Wallace Williams, deceased.

Janice Walker.

Paulette Bigalow.

Shawn Jackson.

1990s category:

Thomas Frazier.

Eric Watkins.

Rodney Brutton.

2000s category: