East Orange Camps HS track athletes excel at nationals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School track and field athletes competed at the adidas Nationals held at the Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field, home of North Carolina A&T University, in Greensboro, N.C. Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.

Here are the results of the boys:

The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team took first place in the Championship Division in a time of 3 minutes, 40 seconds, missing the meet record by 4 seconds. Sophomore Shakur Taylor and senior Michael Henderson each ran a 200-meter leg, junior Everard McPhatter-Davis ran a 400-meter leg and sophomore Tyler Walker ran an 800-meter leg.

Taylor, Henderson and seniors Na’il Johnson and Emeka Oguguo took second place in the 1,000-meter Swedish sprint medley relay team in the Championship Division in 1:57.55.

Taylor took seventh place in the 400-meter dash in the Championship Division in 48.79 seconds and he took 17th place in the 200-meter dash in the National Elite Division in 22.12.

Henderson took 10th place in the 400-meter hurdles in the Championship Division in 55.99 and he took 24th place in the 400-meter dash in the National Elite Division in 50.44.

In the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in the Freshman Division, Robert Minter took 28th place in 11.62, Giovanni Salomon took 47th place in 11.91 and Wright took 50th place in 11.92.

In the 200-meter dash in the Freshman Division, Salomon took 22nd place in 22.04.

In the 800-meter sprint medley relay in the National Elite Division, junior Marqius Gilyard, Delaney, junior Tamir Burney-Laberth and senior Michael Saintima took 14th place in 1:38.91, while Taylor, Henderson, senior Valson Gardner Jr. and sophomore Elijae Hill took 19th place in 1:41.58.

Johnson, Taylor, junior Dangelot Volcy and Henderson took fifth place in the 4×200-meter relay in the Championship Division in 1:29.89.

Here are EOCHS girls results:

The 1,000-meter Swedish sprint medley relay team took fourth place in the Championship Division in 2:19.11. The runners are seniors Quaycian Davis, Shadae Cockerhan and Krissan Vassell, and junior Apple Brown.

Sophomore Azire Mistretta, freshman Natalie Williams, Brown and Vassell took 18th place in the 4×100-meter relay in the National Elite Division in 50.64. Brown, Cockerhan, junior Stephanie Delouis and sophomore Ashalee Lynch took 11th place in the 800-meter sprint medley relay in the National Division in 1:57.79.

Brown, Vassell, Cockerhan and Davis took 10th place in the 4×200-meter relay in the Championship Division in 1:46.15.

Williams took 26th place in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in the Freshman Division in 13.10 seconds and she took 55th place in the 200-meter dash in the Freshman Division in 27.49.