East Orange Campus HS alum/Pitt Panther linebacker Kyle Louis voted First Team All-ACC football

EAST ORANGE, NJ/PITTSBURGH —Kyle Louis, a sophomore linebacker on the University of Pittsburgh football team and a 2022 East Orange Campus High School graduate, was voted to the First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference. Louis’ 150 voting points were the highest of any linebacker on the All-ACC team and 18 more than the second-highest vote-getter.

Louis established himself as one of college football’s most productive defenders, regardless of position.

He compiled 101 tackles, which ranked second on the team, 15.5 tackles for loss, a team-high seven sacks, a team-high four interceptions (not including his interception of a two-point conversion pass) and a forced fumble.

The last Football Bowl Series player to achieve that stat line was Utah consensus All-America linebacker Devin Lloyd in 2021.

Louis made a big play in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against Toledo on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Ford Field in Detroit. After Toledo scored the game’s first TD, Louis blocked the ensuing extra point and returned it the other way for two points in the first quarter. Louis finished with four tackles. The Panthers unfortunately lost in a six-overtime 48-46 thriller to finish the season at 7-6.

Louis was a key senior on the 2021 EOCHS team that won the North 1, Group 5 state sectional and North, Group 5 regional championships to cap a 13-0 season.