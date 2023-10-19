East Orange Campus football team falls to unbeaten Passaic County Tech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WAYNE, N.J. — The East Orange Campus High School football team lost to the undefeated Passaic County Tech Institute Bulldogs, 35-7, Friday night, Oct. 13, to move to 1-6 this season.

The Jaguars took a 45-minute ride north up the Garden State Parkway and Route 19 corridor to Passaic County Tech Institute in Wayne, where they had a 6 p.m. kickoff appointment with last year’s Group 5 state runner-ups at the ‘Dog Pound’, as the Bulldogs were celebrating homecoming with a packed party-like atmosphere. The Jaguars, led by quarterback Kyree Fisher, receivers Shakur Taylor, Alex Hanks, Jermaine Puryear and Akhir Morgan, and running back Corey Woolridge, had their hands full with a veteran Bulldogs squad that was looking to send a message to all who came its way. The Bulldogs have been led by Syracuse recruits and twins Trashon and Travon Dye, Cashmere Jones, Kaiden Rex, Jovan Tyrell and QB Ma’kao Taylor.

With the Bulldogs taking the opening kickoff, they proceeded to enforce their will against the Jaguars, with Trashon Dye playing for his twin, who was out with a hand injury. Dye would break through the line for a big gain, followed by Jones’ big gasser, as the Bulldogs made quick work of their opening possession in seven plays on the ground, capping the 63-yard march, with Dye’s 3-yard splash into the house for the first touchdown of the game, taking a 7-0 lead after the extra point with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Immediately, PCTI had its next possession after intercepting an intended bomb from Fisher to Taylor, who was looking to punch back with a big play of their own. The Bulldogs would take the ball the other way 78 yards in five plays, helped by a big personal foul penalty against the Jaguars. The Bulldogs were hitting their strides early with big running plays, with Dye carrying the ball four out of five times, capping the drive with a short 12-yard sprint to put the game at 14-0 with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

East Orange would be forced to punt on its next possession and attempted to pin the Bulldogs down just inside their 30-yard line with under two minutes left in the quarter. Trashon Dye exploded for a 70-yard touchdown, but it was called back for a holding call, which prompted a six-play drive. On the final play of the drive, Ma’kao Taylor launched a 35-yard missile for Jones. But instead, Shakur Taylor, from his defensive back position, saw the tantalizing gift that he just had to snare from Jones, once again trying to make something happen for the Jaguars to start the second quarter.

East Orange tried to sustain a nine-play drive, but came up empty with yet another punt that would set up another PCTI touchdown six plays later. The Bulldogs started on their own 21-yard line and proceeded to run the ball five out of six plays that included Dye’s 39-yard breakaway jog to the end zone, keeping their lead at a healthy 21-0 with 6:02 remaining in the first half.

It was evident that PCTI had something to say about the state sectional championship game they played against the Jaguars two years ago, as Jovan Tyrell would pick off Fisher and return the interception 42 yards for the resounding 28-0 lead with 1:20 left in the half. East Orange would go three-and-out, giving PCTI the ball with just 34 ticks on the clock from its own 35-yard line. Ma’kao Taylor would usher his Bulldogs 65 yards in six plays, which included a 38-yard completion to WR Damion Rosario to the East Orange 22-yard line. From there, Ma’Kao Taylor found Jones for 21 yards, before sending Dye to cap the drive with a 3-yard scoot for the touchdown to make it 35-0 with no time left in the first half. It was the first time in many years that East Orange was shut out in the first half.

With the game in hand for the second half, the Bulldogs let off the gas a little, as the Jaguars would try to muster a sustainable drive. Woolridge would prove a key cog in the stalled Jaguars offensive firepower, as they made their way to score late in the game. The clock was not on their side for much of the second half, as they punted the ball twice. But they finally scored off an eight-play, 24-yard drive that the Jaguars were lucky enough to force a turnover on downs. It would be Fisher scoring the touchdown for 6 yards and avoiding the complete shutout with a minute left in the game. Fisher would finish the game 9-for-17 passing for 125 yards with one interception. He also rushed four times for 49 yards, along with the TD. Woolridge would finish the game with 62 yards rushing on six attempts.

“Those guys remembered what we did to them two years ago,” said East Orange head coach John Jacob to his team after the game, referring to the Jaguars’ win over PCTI in the sectional championship game. “For them it was something they wanted, and they got it. I wanted it for our seniors who were on that championship team as sophomores. We are a young team and I want you to remember this and use it for motivation, as we still need to finish the season.” He went on to say the Dye twins and their teammates are all great competitors and wished them great success in the playoffs and in the colleges of their choices.

“For us it was about redemption,” said Rex. “If you look at the scoreboard, it was the exact score that they beat us by two years ago.” The sentiment was echoed by teammate Trashon Dye, who said he had to play for his brother by wearing his jersey No. 8, while making it clear that he understood the dynamics and circumstances that brought this game to a dramatic end. Rex would lead his team with the only sack on defense, while being a major contributor with two catches for 55 yards on offense. Trashon Dye was a busy guy on both sides of the ball, scoring three touchdowns, while rushing 17 times for 140 yards and being in on seven tackles from his linebacker position.

PCTI head coach Matt Demarest said, “I would say it was retribution. But I would say that East Orange was on an incredible run at the time and roles are now reversed. They have a young team and I expect them to be back in form next season. Right now, we are focusing on winning the state championship and that starts with our rivalry game against Paterson Eastside, which most of my team is from.” PCTI will take on the Ghosts in Paterson on Thursday evening, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.

East Orange will have at least one more shot at the NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament and crossover games that will take place next month, when they play West Essex at Newark Schools Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. Seedings will take place Monday, Oct. 23.

East Orange and Barringer Old Guard Dinner is set

The East Orange and Barringer Old Guard annual pre-Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at The Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union. To purchase tickets, call 908-307-6287 or 646-379-9474.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter

East Orange Campus vs. Passaic County Tech (Friday, Oct. 13)