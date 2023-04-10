East Orange Campus HS offensive lineman EJ Pullins to play in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School offensive lineman EJ Pullins has been selected to participate in the 42nd Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 11, at Kean University in Union.

The all-star game features some of the best senior high school football players in the state.

Pullins made first team on both the All–SFC–Freedom Red Division and All-Essex County, Groups 4, 5, and Non-Public. In February, he signed a letter of intent to continue football career at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter