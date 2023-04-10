East Orange Campus HS offensive lineman EJ Pullins to play in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

By on Comments Off on East Orange Campus HS offensive lineman EJ Pullins to play in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic

East Orange senior EJ Pullins, seated third from left, is shown after signing with Lincoln University.

EAST ORANGE, NJ  — East Orange Campus High School offensive lineman EJ Pullins has been selected to participate in the 42nd Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star Football Classic on Sunday, June 11, at Kean University in Union.

The all-star game features some of the best senior high school football players in the state.

Pullins made first team on both the All–SFC–Freedom Red Division and All-Essex County, Groups 4, 5, and Non-Public. In February, he signed a letter of intent to continue football career at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Photo Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter

  

East Orange Campus HS offensive lineman EJ Pullins to play in Phil Simms North/South All-Star Football Classic added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →