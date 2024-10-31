East Orange Campus HS alum Kyle Louis’ pick 6 propels undefeated Pitt football in rout of Syracuse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PITTSBURGH, PA. — East Orange Campus High School alum Kyle Louis returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to help the University of Pittsburgh football team remain undefeated with a 41-13 home win over Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Louis’ pick 6 came with 6:23 left in the first quarter and was the second of three pick 6’s for the Pitt Panthers in the game. Louis’ TD gave Pitt a 17-0 lead.

Pitt improved to 7-0 on the season. They are one of seven power conference teams in the nation that are undefeated.

Louis, a 6-foot, 225-pound sophomore linebacker, finished with six tackles. He is a 2022 EOCHS graduate. In his senior year, he was a key member of the 2021 EOCHS football team that finished 13-0 and won the sectional and North regional Group 5 state titles.

Pitt is ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press national poll and No. 17 in the Coaches poll after the victory.

Photos Courtesy of Pitt Athletics