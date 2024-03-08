East Orange Campus HS alum Quaycian Davis wins national collegiate title

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Quaycian Davis, a 2023 East Orange Campus High School graduate, earned the national championship in the 60-meter hurdles, highlighting a strong finish at the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association indoor track and field championships at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Fla., for the Monroe College women’s track and field team on Saturday, March 2.

For the second straight day, Davis, a freshman, set the Monroe College indoor record for the 60-meter hurdles.

On Saturday, however, her efforts were rewarded with a gold medal, as her time of 8.41 seconds was .11 second faster than her time on Friday, March 1, and two-tenths of a second faster than the next competitor on the track, earning her the national championship in the event.

Out of 33 scoring teams, the Mustang women placed ninth overall, outperforming the No. 12 ranking with which they entered the weekend. Monroe College is located in the Bronx, N.Y.

As a senior last spring at EOCHS, Davis won both the 10o-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles at the Essex County championships. She then won the 100-meter hurdles and took second in the 400-meter hurdles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships.

Davis then won the 100-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships in 14.36.

Photo Courtesy of Lance Wigfall/EOCHS head coach