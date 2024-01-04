East Orange Campus HS alum Rasul Douglas sparks NFL’s Buffalo Bills

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Rasul Douglas has made a strong impact for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Douglas, an East Orange Campus High School alum, Class of 2012, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Bills at this year’s trade deadline, had two interceptions to help the Bills to a 27-21 home win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 31. The seventh-year cornerback had a dazzling 40-yard interception return for a touchdown with 12:36 left in the first half to give the Bills a 20-7 lead.

Douglas has five interceptions this season, tied for fourth in the NFL, and is making a strong case at making the Pro Bowl.

RASUL DOUGLAS MAKES US WANT TO SHOUT! 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6mDWULE7np — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

Douglas was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round out of West Virginia University in 2017. He was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles as a rookie. Douglas also played for the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.