East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS boys basketball players earn SEC honors

ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School boys basketball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.

For EOCHS, senior forward Nahum Lewis made the first team, senior guard Kaleb Harmon and sophomore guard Eugene Byass each made the second team, and junior forward Ebrahim Kaba and freshman guard Letrell Duncan received honorable mention.

Lewis averaged 15.3 points a game for a total of 368 points in 24 games. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds a game. Harmon averaged 7.5 points in 24 games. Byass, Kaba and Harmon also were steady contributors.

The EOCHS Jaguars, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, finished with a 15-9 overall record.

For OHS, senior Paul Metellus made the first team, and senior Prophete LaFleur and sophomore Da’maree Dyer each received honorable mention. Metellus led the Tornadoes in both scoring, with 226 total points, and rebounding, with 225 rebounds. LaFleur was second on the team in total points with 175 points. LaFleur and Dyer tied for the team lead in steals with 47 steals apiece.

Orange, under head coach Jamaal Cooper, started the season at 0-8 but improved down the stretch to finish with a 5-12 overall record.

EOCHS and OHS split their two meetings this season. EOCHS won the first meeting, 52-50, at Orange, on Jan. 14, while OHS won the second meeting, 52-34, at East Orange, on Feb.10.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Felicia Laguerre Owens