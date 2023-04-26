East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players picked for Robeson Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The 29th Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic will take place Tuesday, June 13, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The game features graduating seniors from six counties. The East team comprises Essex, Hudson and Union counties. The West team comprises Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties. This is the first year that Union County will be participating.

The head coach for the East team is Orange High School head coach Khalfani Alleyne.

Representing Orange High School in the game are defensive back Khy’Ron Hill and safety Jabril Bridgeman. Hill made both the first team offense and the first team defense, and Bridgeman made the first team special teams on the All–Super Football Conference–Patriot Red Division last season as selected by the divisional coaches.

Representing East Orange Campus High School are running back Irijah Wright and defensive lineman Kymanie Deacon. Wright and Deacon both made the first team on the All–SFC–Freedom Red Division and the second team on the All–Essex County for groups 4 and 5 and Non-Public A, as selected by the divisional and county coaches.

The Robeson Classic returned last year after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID–19 pandemic. Players were selected and given plaques in 2021. The Robeson Classic has been held since 1994.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter and Adri Powell