East Orange Campus HS’ Azariah Chrisopher and Prince Osagie-Erese win county track titles

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Azariah Christopher, a senior, won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.09 seconds, and senior Prince Osagie-Erese won the boys high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track-and-field teams at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

The teams had other top-six performances. On the girls side, senior Kahliyah Smith took second place in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.74 and third place in the 400-meter dash in 59.44. Kamiya Powell, a sophomore, took second place in the discus at 61-7. Vegonia Jean-Baptiste, a senior, took fifth place in the long jump at 16-2 and sixth place in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.04. Michelande Volcy, a senior, took sixth place in the triple jump at 31-10.

On the boys side, senior Geraldo Gibson took third place in the 100-meter dash in 11.04. Michael Henderson, a junior, took fourth place in the 800-meter in 2 minutes, 5.68 seconds. Javon Soiro, a senior, took fourth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.91. Deyveonne Delaney, a junior, took sixth place in the triple jump at 40-9 ¾.

The meet was stopped before its conclusion on Friday due to inclement weather and will be resumed at a date to be determined.

Crumbley leads OHS track

Orange High School junior Tajayia Crumbley took third place in the girls 100-meter dash in 12.79 at the Essex County individual championships.