East Orange Campus HS’ Azariah Christopher excels at state indoor track Meet of Champions

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior Azariah Christopher enjoyed a stellar performance at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state indoor track-and-field Meet of Champions at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Saturday, March 5.

In the preliminaries of the girls 55-meter hurdles, Christopher took fifth place out of 29 runners in a time of 8.55 seconds to qualify for the finals. In the finals, she took fifth place out of eight runners in 8.48.

Christopher enjoyed a great season. She won the hurdles at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships, the Essex County individual championships and the state sectionals, and took second place at the state group championships.

Photo Courtesy of Rolanda Bruce/EOCHS girls track head coach