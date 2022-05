This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School baseball team defeated Newark Central, 17-7, at home on Wednesday, April 27.

After losing at Belleville, 13-1, in the Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round on Friday, April 29, the Jaguars defeated Science Park, 12-2, at home on Monday, May 2, to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter