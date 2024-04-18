East Orange Campus HS baseball team seeks more progress

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ —The East Orange Campus High School baseball team, under longtime head coach Dave Derco, hopes to improve as the season progresses this spring.

The Jaguars have 17 players on the roster.

Despite losing to Belleville, 12-0, on Friday, April 12, at Belleville HS, to move to a 1-3 record, they remain optimistic.

The Jaguars defeated Shabazz, 13-9, in the season opener on Friday, April 5.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

East Orange Campus vs. Belleville (April 12, at Belleville)