East Orange Campus HS baseball team wins first three games of season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School baseball team has enjoyed a fine start to the season, winning its first three games before losing to North Arlington.

The Jaguars, under head coach Dave Derco, defeated Lincoln, 15-2, on Tuesday, April 5; Science Park, 12-1, on Friday, April 8; and Technology, 9-1, on Monday, April 11.

In the win over Technology, Elijah Pullins had two singles and two RBIs; Anauris Rodriguez had a single, a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored; and Wensly Martinez Santana had two singles, an RBI and two runs scored.

EOCHS fell at North Arlington, 10-0, on Wednesday, April 13, to move to a 3-1 record.

The Jaguars will visit Weequahic on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m. and host Newark Central on Wednesday, April 27, at 4 p.m.