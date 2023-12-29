East Orange Campus HS basketball team moves to 3-1 this season

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Senior Gavin Jones scored a game-high 23 points and senior Eugene Byass scored 14 to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 63-54 win over Arts High School of Newark on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Jones also had six rebounds and Byass had six rebounds and seven assists. Freshman James Roberts had 8 points, junior Carlyle Adams had 6 points and eight rebounds and senior Kaiyri Barkley 6 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Jaguars. Senior Da’maree Dyer also had 4 points and junior Amir Rosendary added 2 points.

EOCHS fell to Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair, 74-69, on Thursday, Dec. 19, for its first loss of the season.

Bass had 16 points, six assists and three steals; Jones had 13 points and five rebounds; Adams posted 10 points and eight rebounds; Roberts had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Barkley recorded 10 points and two assists; junior Ryan English scored 7 points and two rebounds and Dyer had 3 points and three rebounds. EOCHS moved to 3-1 on the season.

The Jaguars were scheduled to take part in a holiday tournament hosted by Paterson Kennedy, Wednesday to Friday, Dec. 27-29. They will host Red Bank Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. and host Newark Central High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.