East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Here are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3: at Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: at Payne Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 10: vs. West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: at East Side, 4 p.m.

Jan. 17: at Seton Hall Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Arts, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: at West Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: vs. Montclair, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball