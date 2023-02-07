East Orange Campus HS boys 4×400 relay team victorious at county meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team’s 4×400-meter relay squad took first place at the Essex County Track & Field Individual Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The team consisted of sophomores Alex Berry, Shakur Taylor and Tyler Walker; and senior Michael Henderson. They won in a time of 3 minutes, 27.15 seconds.

The EOCHS Jaguars, who finished in fifth place overall with 23 points, had other fine efforts.

In the 200-meter dash, sophomore Jordaine Johnson took third place in 22.58 and Shakur Taylor took fourth place in 22.84. In the 400-meter dash, Taylor took fifth place in 51.12 and senior Michael Henderson took sixth place in 51.53. In the shot put, senior Jaiden Stokes took eighth place with a throw of 43 feet, 4 inches.

The Orange High School boys team finished in 13th place overall with four points. KhyRon Hill took fifth place in both the 55-meter dash in 6.69 and the 200-meter dash in 23.67.

On the girls side for EOCHS, junior Apple Brown took seventh place in both the 55-meter dash, 7.60; and 200-meter dash, 26.93; and junior Kamiya Powell took seventh place in the shot put at 28-3 1/4.