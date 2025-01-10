East Orange Campus HS boys basketball coach Gabe Baltimore gains 100th career victory

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated West Orange, 58-31, Thursday, Jan. 2, at EOCHS in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game, giving seventh-year head coach Gabe Baltimore his 100th career victory at the helm.

Sophomore guard James Roberts scored 21 points with five rebounds and three steals; sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell scored 11 points with eight assists; senior guard/forward Amir Rosendary had nine points and seven rebounds; junior guard Bashir Lucas had six points; senior guard Ryan English had four points and senior guard/forward Carlyle Adams recorded three points and five rebounds for the Jaguars.

EOCHS jumped out to a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led, 36-20, at halftime.

The Jaguars defeated Roselle, 59-46, Saturday, Jan. 4, at Roselle. English scored 16 points with five rebounds; Caldwell had 12 points, six assists, four steals and two rebounds; senior forward Zechariah Lockett had nine points and four rebounds; and Roberts had seven points to lead the Jaguars. Adams had three points, 10 rebounds and four steals, and junior forward Ubayd Aly had four points and six rebounds for the Jaguars.

EOCHS’ four-game winning streak ended with a 69-57 loss to Thrive Charter (Newark) on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Felician University. English had 17 points, Roberts had 13 points, Adams had eight points, and Caldwell and Lockett each had six points for the Jaguars, who moved to a 4-5 record on the season.

Baltimore guided the Jaguars last season to a great run, as the team finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament to finish 23-6. In his second year at the helm in the 2019-20 season, the Jaguars finished 24-4. The following season, which was affected by the COVID–19 pandemic, the Jaguars finished 13-2.

