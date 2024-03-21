East Orange Campus HS boys basketball coach Gabe Baltimore receives honor

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Under head coach Gabe Baltimore, the East Orange High School boys basketball team enjoyed a stellar season this past winter.

The Jaguars were one of the best teams in Essex County. They also reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship game. Though they fell to Ridgewood, 57-54, the Jaguars can look back at the season with great pride, as they finished with a 23-6 overall record.

In addition, Baltimore was recognized by the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association and coaches in Essex County as the recipient of the 2024 NJBCA Essex County Coach of the Year.

Baltimore was invited to the NJBCA North/South Senior All-Star Classic boys and girls games on Sunday, March 17, at Rutgers Prep in Somerset, where he was to be honored in an on-court ceremony at halftime of the boys all-star game.

Photo Courtesy of Nesbit Digital Sports