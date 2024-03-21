East Orange Campus HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
The following are the honorees:
SEC–American Division
FIRST TEAM
- Kaiyri Barkley, senior guard.
- Eugene Byass, senior guard.
SECOND TEAM
- Carlyle Adams, junior forward.
- James Roberts, freshman guard.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Da’maree Dyer, senior guard.
- Gavin Jones, senior forward.
Barkley averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, while Byass averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Adams averaged 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.
The Jaguars went 23-6 overall this season.
Last season, Barkley made the first team and Adams made honorable mention on the all–SEC–American.
