East Orange Campus HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following are the honorees:

SEC–American Division

FIRST TEAM

Kaiyri Barkley, senior guard.

Eugene Byass, senior guard.

SECOND TEAM

Carlyle Adams, junior forward.

James Roberts, freshman guard.

HONORABLE MENTION

Da’maree Dyer, senior guard.

Gavin Jones, senior forward.

Barkley averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, while Byass averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds. Adams averaged 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.

The Jaguars went 23-6 overall this season.

Last season, Barkley made the first team and Adams made honorable mention on the all–SEC–American.

Photo Courtesy of Nesbit Digital Sports