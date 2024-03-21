East Orange Campus HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team this season honored the late Letrell Duncan every game with his No. 21 jersey draped over head coach Gabe Baltimore’s chair. Duncan was a member of the team who was fatally shot in his sophomore year in October 2022. In his freshman season, Duncan was an honorable mention selection on the all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team featured several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following are the honorees:

SEC–American Division

FIRST TEAM

  • Kaiyri Barkley, senior guard.
  • Eugene Byass, senior guard.

SECOND TEAM

  • Carlyle Adams, junior forward.
  • James Roberts, freshman guard.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Da’maree Dyer, senior guard.
  • Gavin Jones, senior forward.

Barkley averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, while Byass averaged 9.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.  Adams averaged 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.

The Jaguars went 23-6 overall this season.

Last season, Barkley made the first team and Adams made honorable mention on the all–SEC–American.

