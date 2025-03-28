East Orange Campus HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.

American Division

First Team

Sophomore guard James Roberts.

Second Team

Senior forward Carlyle Adams and senior guard Ryan English.

Honorable Mention

Sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell and senior forward Amir Rosendary.

The EOCHS Jaguars finished 18-12 on the season.

For the second year in a row, they were runner-ups in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

Roberts scored 507 points and averaged 16.9 points a game; Adams scored 275 points for an average of 9.2 points and had 238 rebounds for an average of 7.9 rebounds; English scored 246 points for an average of 11.5 points per game; and Caldwell scored 203 points for an average of 6.8 points per game.

Photos by Steve Ellmore