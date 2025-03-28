East Orange Campus HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School boys basketball players have earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the coaches in their respective divisions.
American Division
First Team
- Sophomore guard James Roberts.
Second Team
- Senior forward Carlyle Adams and senior guard Ryan English.
Honorable Mention
- Sophomore guard Elijah Caldwell and senior forward Amir Rosendary.
The EOCHS Jaguars finished 18-12 on the season.
For the second year in a row, they were runner-ups in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.
Roberts scored 507 points and averaged 16.9 points a game; Adams scored 275 points for an average of 9.2 points and had 238 rebounds for an average of 7.9 rebounds; English scored 246 points for an average of 11.5 points per game; and Caldwell scored 203 points for an average of 6.8 points per game.
Photos by Steve Ellmore