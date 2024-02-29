East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advanced to sectional semifinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The third-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Mount Olive and Hackensack to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Jaguars defeated 14th-seeded Mount Olive, 72-27, in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at EOCHS. Senior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals; senior guard Eugene Byass had 11 points, eight assists and three rebounds; junior forward Carlyle Adams had 9 points, nine rebounds and three assists; freshman guard James Roberts had 7 points and five rebounds; senior forward Gavin Jones had 7 points, four rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals; senior guard Kyree Fisher had 4 points and three rebounds and junior forward Amir Rosendary added 2 points.

EOCHS defeated sixth-seeded Hackensack, 63-49, in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 26, at home. Barkley had 26 points and four rebounds; Roberts had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists; Byass had 6 points, nine assists and seven rebounds; Adams had 6 points and eight rebounds; Jones had 3 points; Rosendary had 2 points and Fisher had 2 points and two rebounds.

The Jaguars, who improved to 22-5 overall on the season, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Passaic in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Memorial of West New York at No. 1 seed Ridgewood. The final is Friday, March 1, at the higher-seeded school.