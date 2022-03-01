East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team advances to state sectional quarterfinals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated No. 9 seed North Star Academy, 50-49, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28, at home.

Nahum Lewis and Kaiyri Barkley each had 13 points, and Letrell Duncan had 11 points for the Jaguars, who improved to 15-8 overall. EOCHS was scheduled to visit top-seeded Ridgewood High School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 Paterson Eastside High School and No. 13 seed North Bergen High School in the semifinals on Friday, March 4.

In earlier action, the Jaguars lost to West Side High School, 63-44, on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Kaleb Harmon had 13 points; Lewis had 13 points five rebounds, two assists and two blocks; Duncan had 8 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Eugene Bass had 6 points and four assists.

Bass had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Ebrahim Kaba had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team to a 59-43 home win over Wayne Hills High School in a nonconference game on Friday, Feb. 25. Lewis had 8 points and seven rebounds; Duncan had 8 points, six rebounds and two assists; and Barkley had 4 points and three rebounds.

